Kickoff: 6:30 p.m., SEC Network
Line: Missouri by 4
Quick Hit: These teams are trending in the opposite direction. Tennessee has a pulse; Missouri can’t get a first down. The Vols have covered five straight games; the Tigers have failed to cover five straight games. Barry Odom has owned Tennessee each of the last two years, but Mizzou’s season has already seen winning streaks combust against Florida and Vanderbilt. The Vols aren’t terribly explosive on offense but have a couple receivers who could get loose against Missouri’s defense.
But defense isn’t the concern for Mizzou. It’s all about the crippled offense. Can the Tigers (finally) sustain some drives? They’ve gone 30 straight possessions without a touchdown. Whatever unfolds, just don’t expect much scoring. The over/under is set at 45 points. Tennessee hasn’t hit the over/under in four of its last five games. Same for Mizzou in eight of its last nine. Odom is just 4-8 in one-possession games (decided by eight points or less), but here’s a hunch the Tigers figure some things out on their seniors’ final home game, just enough to squeak by the Vols.
Matter's Pick: Missouri 20, Tennessee 17