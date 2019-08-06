QUESTION: The front office sent the players a message on July 31 that their team wasn’t good enough to invest in at the trade deadline. They did not want to gamble with the success of future teams to help the team in 2019. The players have responded in kind. Why is this acceptable to ownership? Is it really off base to assume that as long as the fans keep showing up, the status quo will be maintained?
BENFRED: You forgot a part. The front office told the team out of the All-Star break that it wanted to see proof the front office should be buyers. The players answered that challenge. The front office self-declared as buyers. And then came the reversal. So, it was even more flattening.
You asked why this is acceptable to ownership, and only ownership can answer that. The answer will be the same as it has been -- that the Cardinals aim to be good every year, and will not jeopardize that sustained success model on one year. Whatever "2019 matters" vibe that was convenient when Paul Goldschmidt was traded for has been turned away from, similar to the line from Bill DeWitt Jr. about this team being built to win the division. Teams that win the division are reinforced along the way. This one has not been.
I'm not going to tell fans whether they should or should not attend games. That's your choice. But the attendance and money being spent by the public on the team is something that the team tracks. All teams do.