MIZZOU AHEAD OF ITS TIME?

QUESTION: These protests of the last few weeks have made me think a lot about the Mizzou 2015 football team and the threatened boycott. How do you think history will remember that team? Do college athletes realize the power that they have in these multi-billion dollar industries and institutions?
MATTER: Players around the country are starting to realize how much power they have and the impact and the potential of their platforms. Personally, I think it's beautiful to see. Look at what's happened at Iowa, at UCLA, at Oklahoma State. Some of these millionaire coaches — some, not all — have become so seduced with money and power that the cultures within their programs become dictatorships. But the programs aren't possible without a willing workforce.
Were Missouri players in 2015 ahead of their time? Perhaps. There are some key differences to then and now. The Mizzou players in 2015 got involved in a very localized issue that originated with campus unrest over graduate students and their insurance benefits. The 2015 movement at Mizzou did not start with racial incidents ... but the racial issues came on the heels of the graduate student protests and grew from there. We can debate whether the football players were misguided or whether their tactics were appropriate, but we can't debate the impact they had on the situation.
The protests and power moves we're seeing on other campuses are linked by more common national causes but practiced on a local level. Still impactful, though, in their own way.
