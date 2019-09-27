QUESTION: Could you explain again the situation with Mizzou and polls? Mizzou got 14 votes in the AP poll after the South Carolina game, but I thought earlier in the season, I heard that they can't be in the polls because of the sanctions, ban, etc.
MATTER: Missouri is not eligible for the coaches poll because of guidelines set forth by the American Football Coaches Association. They don't allow their members — all the college coaches — to vote for teams that are under serious NCAA sanctions. So, Mizzou is not on the coaches' ballot — unless the sanctions are lifted by appeal. Ohio State and USC were not eligible a few years back when they were under sanctions.
The media voters for the AP poll are allowed to vote for whomever they want. Hence, Mizzou getting 14 poll points this week. Just to clarify, that number next to a team's name among the others receiving votes isn't how many votes they earned but their poll points. Five people voted for Mizzou this week for a total of 14 points. A vote at No. 25 is worth one point, No. 24 two points and so on.