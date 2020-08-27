MIZZOU BASKETBALL HURT BY 'CLEAN' RECRUITING?

QUESTION: In mulling over Cuonzo Martin’s recent underwhelming signings (that’s fair, right?), I was wondering how handicapped he is in getting Top 100 recruits by running a clean program? I’m thinking about guys like the amoral Will Wade with his supportive LSU fan base, and even Coach K in the murky waters of the Zion recruitment. What do you think? And have you ever asked Cuonzo about the frustration level of trying to compete "cleanly" against the likes of Will Wade?
MATTER: Great question.
I think you can build a winning program in college hoops without being a brazen cheater. Obviously a lot of programs have been hit with allegations stemming from the FBI probe and other investigations. LSU is at the forefront. Kansas, Arizona, Louisville, Auburn. We can also point to a lot of programs that are clean — at least have all the appearances of being clean programs: Virginia, Villanova, Gonzaga, Wisconsin, Tennessee, etc.
Cuonzo has a squeaky clean reputation in the coaching industry. He's still managed to sign some high-profile recruits without any recruiting allegations tossed his way. But he's not going to chase every five star if he senses something dirty. That's just not his style.
I've gotten to know him pretty well the last few years and here's how I believe he views this part of the job: When he takes into account his background and childhood environment in East St. Louis, the fact that he's made it this far in life already counts as a successful career. Would championships make it more successful? Absolutely. Does he want to build a winning program at the national level? For sure. But he's not going to compromise his standards and jeopardize his reputation or his career to give someone the free pass that he didn't need to make it this far in life. He's too classy to publicly criticize coaching peers who get in trouble, but he's made it clear in the past he hopes there's some justice for the coaches who get caught. Here's what he said a couple years ago when the FBI investigations first went public.
“I AM compliance,” he said. “I’ve always been a guy to stay on top of that, any little thing. Because at the end of the day it’s not worth it (to cheat). When I go to bed at night it’s already tough enough to sleep after losing tough games or making sure guys do what they’re supposed to do."
