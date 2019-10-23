QUESTION: Mizzou basketball picked to finish 13th out of 14 in the SEC. Does that seem low, or am I wearing my black-and-gold glasses? What is your prediction?
BENFRED: I'll just say I don't think this team finishes 13th if the key players stay healthy. The Tigers will have better guard play with the maturation and health of Mark Smith and Javon Pickett, plus the addition of now-eligible Evansville transfer Dru Smith. It'll be a guard-heavy team that is more prepared to play well if Jeremiah Tilmon lapses into his foul-trouble issues again. Last season, when Tilmon got on the bad side of the officials, it was a significant setback for that game.
I think this team, because of its guards and depth of non-Tilmon bigs, will be better suited to play through that and around it. And if Tilmon finally gets his act together, then the ceiling raises considerably.
Mizzou is not a sexy team because there are no new flashy recruits, but if every returning player got better, they should be a better team. A lot better than 13th in the 14-team SEC. Bubble team. I'm an optimist.