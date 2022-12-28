 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mizzou basketball vs. Kentucky: Numbers to know for Wednesday's SEC opener

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Dennis Gates and his Missouri Tigers (11-1) host No. 19 Kentucky (8-3) in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams Wednesday (6 p.m., SEC Network) at Mizzou Arena. Here are 15 numbers to know for Wednesday's matchup:

39.9: Kentucky’s 3-point shooting percentage, eighth-best in the nation behind only one other high-major team, Xavier (40.9%).

2: Number of times Mizzou has beaten Kentucky in 16 meetings, both under former head coach Cuonzo Martin.

8: Kentucky’s Cason Wallace’s national ranking in Rivals.com’s Class of 2022 ratings. He’s coming off a career-best 27 points against Florida A&M and was named SEC freshman of the week

6.3: Kentucky’s Sahvir Wheeler’s assists per game average, No. 7 in the country

3: Times in the last four years Mizzou and Kentucky have played in their SEC opener

373: Wildcats coach John Calipari’s career wins at Kentucky, fourth-most by an SEC coach in league history

88.8: Missouri’s average points per game, fourth-most in the country

13.0: Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe’s rebounds per game, No. 2 in the country

2.8: Missouri’s D’Moi Hodge’s steals per game, No. 5 in the country

16.7: Hodge's scoring average, second-highest all-time for a Mizzou first-year Division I transfer in the shot clock era, second-only to Jordan Clarkson (17.5 in 2013-14)

1-3: Kentucky’s record away from Rupp Arena this season

61.6: Missouri’s shooting percentage on 2-point shots, No. 2 in the country behind only Arizona

2: Consecutive home sellouts for Mizzou, a first since Martin’s debut season in 2017-18

3-7: Mizzou’s all-time record in SEC openers

7: Height in feet of Red Panda's unicycle, upon which she'll perform her dazzling halftime show Wednesday.

In today’s 10 a.m. video, columnist Ben Hochman discusses tonight’s Kentucky-Mizzou game and Oscar Tshiebwe, the reigning national player of the year coming to Columbia. Also, a happy birthday shoutout to Denzel Washington! And, as always, Hochman picks a random St. Louis Cards card from the hat.
Ten Hochman: Mizzou needs Oscar-worthy performance vs. Oscar Tshiebwe of Kentucky

