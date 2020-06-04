MIZZOU BASKETBALL'S FAN BASE
MIZZOU BASKETBALL'S FAN BASE

Auburn Missouri Basketball

Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin shouts instructions to his team during the Feb. 15  game against Auburn at Mizzou Arena. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

To a long-winded comment about the size and commitment level of Mizzou basketball's fan base, Matter replied:

In Cuonzo Martin's first year, Mizzou sold out of basketball tickets for every game. Now, a lot of that was related to Porter Mania, but there was genuine excitement and buy-in from fans just three years ago.

The Mizzou fan base is still there. They just need a reason to invest. That's the culture Sterk and all his coaches face now. The fan base hasn't evaporated, but they're not going to buy in (at least not en masse) until there's tangible reasons to invest.

