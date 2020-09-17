MIZZOU BETTER OFF PLAYING IT SAFE?

QUESTION: With this being a unique year in the true meaning of that word, do you have any guess as to whether Coach Drink might hold back on some of the whiz-bang formations and plays since it's likely he'll get something of a pass this year on results? (Not a full pass, of course, but the W/L final tally won't be as confirming or damning as it would in a normal season.)
MATTER: Good question. In a year where you've got less to lose, do you pull out more tricks and take more chances or do you coach more conservatively?
What we typically call trick plays are staples in Drinkwitz's offense. He did a lot of imaginative stuff at NC State. If you've got the personnel to pull it off - and a stout defense - then I say let it all hang out offensively. Look for a lot of smoke and mirrors before the snap. Shifts and motions. Players will line up all over the place. Don’t be surprised by some Wildcat formations. Running backs will split wide. Tight ends will block out of the backfield.
Drinkwitz hasn’t reinvented offensive football but it’s to his advantage to make things look more complicated than they are.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.