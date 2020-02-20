MIZZOU BETTER WITHOUT INJURED STARTERS?

QUESTION: Is it fair or unfair to say that it is no coincidence that with Tilmon and Mark Smith out, the Tigers are playing better? I have never seen any reason to have Smith start, his 3-point shooting is erratic and Tilmon can't stay out of foul trouble. Had Smith not played every game early, is it possible that McKinney would have played more and still been around.
MATTER: There's a myth that Tilmon was somehow more of a foul machine than Nikko. Not so. Tilmon fouled out of one game this year and averaged 20 minutes per game. Nikko has fouled out of five games this year in 15 minutes per game.
Tilmon: 5.8 fouls per 40 minutes
Nikko: 6.9 fouls per 40 minutes
So, with that out of the way, I'd say the core difference is Missouri doesn't go into games expecting Nikko to be the centerpiece of the team. His production is valuable and he's become an asset. But he's averaged 6 points and 4 rebounds in the last two games - and both were quality wins. So, as long as this team continues to run through Dru and Pinson, there's no reason Tilmon can't plug back into the plan and make this team better. As long as he’s not the focal point of the offense. Missouri is playing better without Smith and Tilmon, but that doesn’t mean they can’t add some value to this team if/when they’re healthy.
As for McKinney, maybe he was unhappy with playing time, but his departure started with a suspension that wasn't related to playing time. Does he get in trouble if he's playing more? That would just be speculating.