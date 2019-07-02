QUESTION: Two Q's on Mizzou. Any word on when Mizzou expects a ruling on its appeal of the football team's postseason ban? And what do you think about the Tigers popping up in preseason top-25 rankings?
BENFRED: First, Mizzou AD Jim Sterk has said the meeting with the appeals committee is somewhere around the middle of this month. He has also said that he hopes the verdict, yay or nay, could come as soon as before the start of football season, or shortly after. I would not be surprised if it drags out. That's how the NCAA rolls.
And second, preseason rankings mean nothing. That can't be stressed enough. They're just something to talk about while we wait for games. That said, I can see why Mizzou is being mentioned there. A ton of returning talent. One of the top QB transfers in the nation is the new starter. Coaching consistency. As manageable of a schedule as you will find in the SEC. It's all right there for a big season.
Kelly Bryant won't put up Drew-Lock-type throwing stats, but he does not need to for the Tigers to win more games. He's a more accurate passer at times. His legs can change the game. And he has played in -- and won -- bigger games than Lock did at Mizzou.