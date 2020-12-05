Mizzou Gameday Blog: Hogs hold 33-23 lead heading into fourth quarter

COLUMBIA, Mo. - If Missouri is going to beat Arkansas for a fifth straight year and for the first time under Eli Drinkwitz the Tigers are going to have to overcome a double-digit point deficit. The Razorbacks took a 33-23 lead into the fourth quarter after adding another Trelon Smith rushing touchdown in the third quarter. Mizzou's only answer was a 37-yard Harrison Mevis field goal, though the Tigers were knocking on the door of the red zone at the quarter break.

HALFTIME UPDATE

The Missouri Tigers find themselves trailing Arkansas 27-20 at halftime but they’ve already suffered a major loss.

Star linebacker Nick Bolton was ejected for targeting for an open-field hit on Hogs receiver John David White with 1:34 left in the half. Bolton appeared to strike White in the chest and shoulder when he knocked the ball loose, but the play was ruled an incomplete pass. The penalty was confirmed by the replay review, meaning Bolton cannot return for the second half. Bolton, an All-American candidate and Butkus Award semifinalist, will be eligible to start the first half of next week’s game against Georgia. He had to leave the game earlier to have his left ankle taped and had trouble tracking down plays at times.