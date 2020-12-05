Mizzou Gameday Blog: Hogs hold 33-23 lead heading into fourth quarter

COLUMBIA, Mo. - If Missouri is going to beat Arkansas for a fifth straight year and for the first time under Eli Drinkwitz the Tigers are going to have to overcome a double-digit point deficit. The Razorbacks took a 33-23 lead into the fourth quarter after adding another Trelon Smith rushing touchdown in the third quarter. Mizzou's only answer was a 37-yard Harrison Mevis field goal, though the Tigers were knocking on the door of the red zone at the quarter break.
HALFTIME UPDATE
The Missouri Tigers find themselves trailing Arkansas 27-20 at halftime but they’ve already suffered a major loss.
Star linebacker Nick Bolton was ejected for targeting for an open-field hit on Hogs receiver John David White with 1:34 left in the half. Bolton appeared to strike White in the chest and shoulder when he knocked the ball loose, but the play was ruled an incomplete pass. The penalty was confirmed by the replay review, meaning Bolton cannot return for the second half. Bolton, an All-American candidate and Butkus Award semifinalist, will be eligible to start the first half of next week’s game against Georgia. He had to leave the game earlier to have his left ankle taped and had trouble tracking down plays at times.
Things went from bad to worse for Mizzou on the series. Five plays later the Razorbacks converted a fake field goal when holder Jack Lindsey fooled the Tigers and dashed for a 20-yard first down right up the middle and deep into MU territory. As the second ticked away, K.J. Jefferson’s quarterback sneak from the 1 put Arkansas ahead for the first time. The Hogs open the second half with the ball.
Arkansas put up 284 yards of offense in the half and averaged 6.4 yards per rushing attempt. MU managed 248 yards but had to settle for a couple field goals when the offense stalled in Razorback territory.
Earlier in the quarter, Jefferson just needed some time to warm up.
Arkansas’ third offensive series was a quick one and didn’t end well for Mizzou safety Joshuah Bledsoe as Jefferson and Treylon Burks roasted Bledsoe’s man coverage for a 78-yard game-tying touchdown, the longest play from scrimmage against the Tigers this season.
Mizzou came right back with a 2-yard Larry Rountree III touchdown run, set up by Barrett Banister’s extra effort on a third-down grab, then an option pitch to Jalen Knox deep inside the red zone.
The lead didn’t last. Arkansas’ up-tempo offense continued to give the Tigers problems on the next series, a 13-play drive that gashed Mizzou’s defense over and over again on the ground. Trelon Smith parted the Tigers’ defense on an 8-yard game-tying touchdown.
FIRST QUARTER UPDATE
If the Arkansas-Missouri series needs some bad blood to become a serious rivalry, the Razorbacks tried to deliver early Saturday as the Tigers took a 10-6 lead into the second quarter.
The seventh SEC meeting between Missouri and Arkansas opened with some drama. On the second play from scrimmage, Arkansas’ Jashaud Stewart slammed into quarterback Connor Bazelak after a completed pass, drawing a 15-yard personal foul. As trainers stood over him, Bazelak took a while to get off the turf and missed a play while freshman backup Brady Cook took the game’s next snap. Bazelak returned a play later but the Tigers had to settle for a 51-yard Harrison Mevis field goal when the offense stalled.
At least Mizzou had a starting quarterback.
Arkansas’ Feleipe Franks missed his first start of the season with a reported rib injury. K.J. Jefferson, a redshirt freshman, got the start and opened with a three-and-out series. It marks the third straight year Franks won't finish or even start against Mizzou. Two years ago when he played for Florida, the Gators benched Franks midway through a home loss to the Tigers. Franks suffered a season-ending injury before the Gators visited Mizzou last season. He transferred to Arkansas in the offseason.
Bazelak set up Mizzou’s first touchdown of the day with a 29-yard strike to KeKe Chism hauled in at the Hogs’ 2-yard line. Three plays later, out of a funky three-back formation with Bazelak split wide, running back Larry Rountree took the direct snap and powered 2 yards to the corner for the score and a 10-0 lead.
Jefferson mounted a 75-yard drive on the next series, helped by a couple Mizzou penalties in the secondary. After a Jarvis Ware flag for pass interference near the goal line, Jefferson tossed a 2-yard touchdown to tight end Blake Kern, but the Hogs’ PAT smacked the left upright for a 10-6 score.
PREGAME UPDATE
Greetings from Memorial Stadium, where Missouri and Arkansas will play for the biggest trophy in the SEC, the Battle Line Trophy, which has been in the Tigers' possession since 2016.
The Tigers are honoring 16 seniors and junior linebacker Nick Bolton during a socially distanced pregame ceremony. One senior not taking part in the ceremony is cornerback Adam Sparks, who has opted out for the rest of the season. He has been unavailable to play the last two games.
