Mizzou Gameday Blog: Tigers grab early lead on Arkansas

COLUMBIA, Mo. - If the Arkansas-Missouri series needs some bad blood to become a serious rivalry, the Razorbacks tried to deliver early Saturday as the Tigers took a 10-6 lead into the second quarter.
The seventh SEC meeting between Missouri and Arkansas opened with some drama. On the second play from scrimmage, Arkansas’ Jashaud Stewart slammed into quarterback Connor Bazelak after a completed pass, drawing a 15-yard personal foul. As trainers stood over him, Bazelak took a while to get off the turf and missed a play while freshman backup Brady Cook took the game’s next snap. Bazelak returned a play later but the Tigers had to settle for a 51-yard Harrison Mevis field goal when the offense stalled.
At least Mizzou had a starting quarterback.
Arkansas’ Feleipe Franks missed his first start of the season with a reported rib injury. K.J. Jefferson, a redshirt freshman, got the start and opened with a three-and-out series. It marks the third straight year Franks won't finish or even start against Mizzou. Two years ago when he played for Florida, the Gators benched Franks midway through a home loss to the Tigers. Franks suffered a season-ending injury before the Gators visited Mizzou last season. He transferred to Arkansas in the offseason.
Bazelak set up Mizzou’s first touchdown of the day with a 29-yard strike to KeKe Chism hauled in at the Hogs’ 2-yard line. Three plays later, out of a funky three-back formation with Bazelak split wide, running back Larry Rountree took the direct snap and powered 2 yards to the corner for the score and a 10-0 lead.
Jefferson mounted a 75-yard drive on the next series, helped by a couple Mizzou penalties in the secondary. After a Jarvis Ware flag for pass interference near the goal line, Jefferson tossed a 2-yard touchdown to tight end Blake Kern, but the Hogs’ PAT smacked the left upright for a 10-6 score.
PREGAME UPDATE
Greetings from Memorial Stadium, where Missouri and Arkansas will play for the biggest trophy in the SEC, the Battle Line Trophy, which has been in the Tigers' possession since 2016.
The Tigers are honoring 16 seniors and junior linebacker Nick Bolton during a socially distanced pregame ceremony. One senior not taking part in the ceremony is cornerback Adam Sparks, who has opted out for the rest of the season. He has been unavailable to play the last two games.
