Mizzou Gameday Blog: Tigers grab early lead on Arkansas

COLUMBIA, Mo. - If the Arkansas-Missouri series needs some bad blood to become a serious rivalry, the Razorbacks tried to deliver early Saturday as the Tigers took a 10-6 lead into the second quarter.

The seventh SEC meeting between Missouri and Arkansas opened with some drama. On the second play from scrimmage, Arkansas’ Jashaud Stewart slammed into quarterback Connor Bazelak after a completed pass, drawing a 15-yard personal foul. As trainers stood over him, Bazelak took a while to get off the turf and missed a play while freshman backup Brady Cook took the game’s next snap. Bazelak returned a play later but the Tigers had to settle for a 51-yard Harrison Mevis field goal when the offense stalled.

At least Mizzou had a starting quarterback.

Arkansas’ Feleipe Franks missed his first start of the season with a reported rib injury. K.J. Jefferson, a redshirt freshman, got the start and opened with a three-and-out series. It marks the third straight year Franks won't finish or even start against Mizzou. Two years ago when he played for Florida, the Gators benched Franks midway through a home loss to the Tigers. Franks suffered a season-ending injury before the Gators visited Mizzou last season. He transferred to Arkansas in the offseason.