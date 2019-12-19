MIZZOU GOOD ENOUGH TO BRAG?
Missouri forward Jeremiah Tilmon (23) shoots during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

 Charlie Riedel

QUESTION: Thoughts on this years Braggin' Rights game? I had hopes this game would return to the "Big Game" status with the hires of Cuonzo and Underwood. Now it's a noon game on the SEC Network. Illini win 75-62.

MATTER: Missouri's best chance is to ugly things up, turn it into a low-scoring grind, don't give away possessions with turnovers and hit enough timely 3-pointers. It's a massive game for Jeremiah Tilmon. He'll be facing the best big man he's seen all year in Kofi Cockburn. He has to be on the floor as a viable threat. The Tigers can't afford to get down early because they don't have the kind of offense that can mount a big comeback.

Illinois is the better team with the better credentials through two months, but as we've seen around the country, there's a lot of parity in college hoops. We've seen far bigger upsets than Mizzou beating Illinois.

