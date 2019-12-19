MIZZOU GOOD ENOUGH TO BRAG?

QUESTION: Thoughts on this years Braggin' Rights game? I had hopes this game would return to the "Big Game" status with the hires of Cuonzo and Underwood. Now it's a noon game on the SEC Network. Illini win 75-62.
MATTER: Missouri's best chance is to ugly things up, turn it into a low-scoring grind, don't give away possessions with turnovers and hit enough timely 3-pointers. It's a massive game for Jeremiah Tilmon. He'll be facing the best big man he's seen all year in Kofi Cockburn. He has to be on the floor as a viable threat. The Tigers can't afford to get down early because they don't have the kind of offense that can mount a big comeback.
Illinois is the better team with the better credentials through two months, but as we've seen around the country, there's a lot of parity in college hoops. We've seen far bigger upsets than Mizzou beating Illinois.