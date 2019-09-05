QUESTION: What feeling do you have about Cuonzo Martin's team this year? Are they really among the worst in the SEC as many have predicted? Or do you see them as a tournament team?
MATTER: I don't agree with this national opinion that MU will be one of the worst teams in the SEC. There's a lot to like about this group and I don't think it's unrealistic to expect a push for the NCAA Tournament. I've checked around to see how practices are going. Here's what I'm told ...
• There's really strong depth on the wing and better outside shooting with the Smiths, Watson and Pickett.
• Dru Smith can do a little bit of everything and is all-around solid as a shooter, playmaker and has become the leader of the team. No weakness in his game. Great defender.
• Mitchell Smith is stronger and bigger than he's been and will get some minutes at the 5 behind Jeremiah Tilmon, who's been "a monster" in practice. I interpret that as a positive.
• The two freshmen forwards, Kobe Brown and Tray Jackson, will make this team much more athletic at the power forward spot. Both can handle the ball and pass. Brown has impressed the staff with his work ethic. Relentless. Getting compared to Pickett in that regard.
• Pinson is more mature, learning how to control his game but still be exciting.
• The 7-foot juco, Axel Okongo is extremely raw on the offensive end, but if he sees the floor he'll add some shot-blocking and grab rebounds. He's been a good asset in practice to battle with Tilmon — but he's only been on campus for a few weeks.