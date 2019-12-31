5. MIZZOU LOSES NCAA FIGHT, AND ODOM
0 comments

5. MIZZOU LOSES NCAA FIGHT, AND ODOM

  • 0
Subscribe for 99¢
West Virginia Mountaineers vs Missouri Tigers

The Missouri Tigers and coach Barry Odom take the field before the Sept. 7 game against West Virginia. (Post-Dispatch photo by David Carson) 

Less than a year after an agreement on a three-year extension that lasted until the 2024 season, Missouri fired fourth-year football coach Barry Odom due to a 6-6 season that fell far short of lofty expectations. Playing beneath the cloud of an NCAA appeal aimed at overturning the team’s bowl ban due to an academic misconduct investigation, Odom’s team had a chance to apply pressure on the committee that was asked to decide the Tigers’ postseason fate.

That chance fizzled fast, with a season-opening loss at Wyoming, which became the first of several setbacks that frayed Odom’s relationship with Mizzou athletics director Jim Sterk and ultimately cost him his job. Sterk’s rocky coaching search for Odom’s replacement encountered friction from frustrated curators before landing on Appalachian State’s Eliah Drinkwitz, whose fate will largely define Sterk’s era at Mizzou.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports