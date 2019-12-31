5. MIZZOU LOSES NCAA FIGHT, AND ODOM

Less than a year after an agreement on a three-year extension that lasted until the 2024 season, Missouri fired fourth-year football coach Barry Odom due to a 6-6 season that fell far short of lofty expectations. Playing beneath the cloud of an NCAA appeal aimed at overturning the team’s bowl ban due to an academic misconduct investigation, Odom’s team had a chance to apply pressure on the committee that was asked to decide the Tigers’ postseason fate.
That chance fizzled fast, with a season-opening loss at Wyoming, which became the first of several setbacks that frayed Odom’s relationship with Mizzou athletics director Jim Sterk and ultimately cost him his job. Sterk’s rocky coaching search for Odom’s replacement encountered friction from frustrated curators before landing on Appalachian State’s Eliah Drinkwitz, whose fate will largely define Sterk’s era at Mizzou.