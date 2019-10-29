QUESTION: Is it safe to say Barry Odom was out-coached again in the Kentucky loss? In a monsoon, the Tigers continued to try to pass instead of establish a run game that had showed promise.
BENFRED: Hard to disagree with this assessment. Mark Stoops is 5-0 in his last five against the Tigers. Four of those are on Odom. Clearly, he has the advantage in game planning.
Odom does not call plays for the offense. That's Derek Dooley's job. But Odom is the head coach, so he's at the top of the decision pyramid. At least he should be, right? What was more baffling to me was the defense continuing to respect the QB draw against a wide receiver who can't throw and only wanted to run. The rain also made it even less likely for UK to pass.
The Tigers don't play well on the road. They don't play well in the rain. They don't play well when the quarterback is unfamiliar to them. It's like Green Eggs and Ham on the gridiron.