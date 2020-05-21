MIZZOU PANIC OVER REVENUE LOSS?

QUESTION: There was an article in ESPN that stated not having college football or a shortened season was implied as being catastrophic and might be the beginning of the end of college athletics. How do you feel about it? And do you feel any panic among Mizzou athletics?
MATTER: ESPN's report estimated that a lost season will cost college programs $4 billion. Some schools will probably never recover from losing a full season of football. Mizzou made nearly $39 million off football in the 2019 fiscal year. That was nearly 40 percent of MU's overall revenue.
As bad as ticket sales have been for MU football in recent years — bad compared to the peak Gary Pinkel years — football ticket sales still accounted for nearly 60 percent of all ticket revenue for Mizzou sports. You lose a full season of football and I'm not sure how some schools with a $100 million budget can continue to operate their other teams’ seasons.
I wouldn't use the word panic, but folks at Mizzou are obviously very concerned about the future. The job of everyone who works in the athletics department relies on football revenue for their paychecks.
