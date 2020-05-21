MIZZOU PANIC OVER REVENUE LOSS?
0 comments

MIZZOU PANIC OVER REVENUE LOSS?

  • 0
Subscription sale! $5 for 5 months
University of Tennessee Martin vs University of Missouri football

Mizzou football fans in the student section at Faurot Field. (Post-Dispatch photo by David Carson)

QUESTION: There was an article in ESPN that stated not having college football or a shortened season was implied as being catastrophic and might be the beginning of the end of college athletics. How do you feel about it? And do you feel any panic among Mizzou athletics?

MATTER: ESPN's report estimated that a lost season will cost college programs $4 billion. Some schools will probably never recover from losing a full season of football. Mizzou made nearly $39 million off football in the 2019 fiscal year. That was nearly 40 percent of MU's overall revenue.

As bad as ticket sales have been for MU football in recent years — bad compared to the peak Gary Pinkel years — football ticket sales still accounted for nearly 60 percent of all ticket revenue for Mizzou sports. You lose a full season of football and I'm not sure how some schools with a $100 million budget can continue to operate their other teams’ seasons. 

I wouldn't use the word panic, but folks at Mizzou are obviously very concerned about the future. The job of everyone who works in the athletics department relies on football revenue for their paychecks. 

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports