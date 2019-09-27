QUESTION: Is Mizzou's defense really better than Alabama’s? Curious how we stopped South Carolina's offense better than the Tide did. What was the key to our success?
MATTER: I'm not ready to say Missouri's defense is better than Alabama's ... but if you've been paying attention to the Tide for the last year or so, Alabama doesn't stop people like it used to stop people. Look at Bama's last three games last year against Georgia, Oklahoma and Clemson: 454 yards, 471, 482. Granted, those are three elite programs and Bama won two of three, but the Tide have been more vulnerable against high-powered offenses of late. Alabama wins with offense these days.
A couple factors at play in Saturday's defensive performance:
1. Ryan Hilinski was playing with a sore elbow. His passes weren't as crisp.
2. Mizzou hit him early and had him rattled. His timing and composure weren't the same.
3. Mizzou took away the run on first and second down. Hilinski was in second and long and third and long all day - and then faced pressure constantly.
Mizzou is a heavy pressure defense. Even when they show blitz and back out at the snap, we've seen quarterbacks react like they're under duress — and then throw into seven-man coverages. Defensive coordinator Ryan Walters is pushing all the right buttons right now. More than anything, MU is playing well both up front and on the back end. You can be elite defensively when you can match up strong play on both ends.