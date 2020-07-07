MLB CLOSE TO CALLING THE WHOLE THING OFF?
Cardinals continue practice after missed day

Cardinal instructor and former player Willie McGee watches workouts on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, during summer camp training at Busch Stadium for the upcoming shortened season. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

QUESTION: What's the threshold for MLB to cancel the season, and is it close to being called off?

BENFRED: If there's a predetermined number — cases, opt-outs, etc. — that will make Rob Manfred press the eject button, I have not heard anything about it. I did ask.

Mozeliak has mentioned the is-it-worth-it conversation that would take place if a large group of players were not available for games. We're not to that point yet, with any team.

Everyone knew there was going to be some turbulence getting summer camps up and running. If this turbulence continues -- frustrated players raising fair questions, testing delays, notable names opting out -- then it would not be a surprise to see Manfred pulling the plug.

That said, there's money to be made. Summer camp is sponsored. The schedule reveal was sponsored. Never underestimate money as a motivator.

This 4th of July testing snafu was a serious problem, but I think that can be worked out. We still don't know how well the baseball bubble will work once all players are through the onboarding process. That is going to be the deciding factor.

If multiple teams get severely derailed, that might be enough to shut it down.

Concerned about COVID-19?

