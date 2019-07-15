Subscribe for 99¢
QUESTION: Why is baseball worried about mound visits, time between pitches, the pitcher batting, etc., when many perceived “issues” would be fixed by enforcement of existing rules? A letters-to-kneecap strike zone and making an effort to avoid a HBP are two that readily come to mind.

COMMISH: Baseball worries about too many little things. More balls put in play would speed up games because strikeouts and walks do take some time to achieve. Philosophies have to change on offense to move the game along.

These other silly rules -- limiting mound visits, pitchers having to face three batters next year -- are only cosmetic tweaks, designed to save a minute or two.

Play a good, action-packed game with more balls hit, and nobody would know how long it was lasting.