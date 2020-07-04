MLB notebook: Indians considering name change

CLEVELAND — Amid new pressure sparked by a national movement to correct racial wrongdoings, the Cleveland Indians said they will review their long-debated nickname.
“We are committed to making a positive impact in our community and embrace our responsibility to advance social justice and equality,” the team said in a statement Friday night. “Our organization fully recognizes our team name is among the most visible ways in which we connect with the community.”
The move mirrors one by the NFL’s Washington Redskins, who earlier in the day said they are embarking on a “thorough review” of their name, which has been deemed as offensive by Native American groups for decades.
There have been previous efforts to get the Indians to rename themselves. But following the death George Floyd in Minnesota and other examples of police brutality against Black people in the U.S., there has been a major move nationwide to eradicate racially insensitive material.
In 2018, the Indians removed the contentious Chief Wahoo logo from their game jerseys and caps. The grinning, red-faced mascot, however, is still present on merchandise that can be purchased at Progressive Field and other team shops in Northeast Ohio.
“We have had ongoing discussions organizationally on these issues,” the Indians said. “The recent social unrest in our community and our country has only underscored the need for us to keep improving as an organization on issues of social justice. With that in mind, we are committed to engaging our community and appropriate stakeholders to determine the best path forward with regard to our team name.”
1.2% of MLB players positive for COVID: Thirty-one Major League Baseball players and seven staff members tested positive for COVID-19 during intake for the resumption of training, a rate of 1.2%.
MLB and the players’ association announced the results Friday as teams resumed workouts for the first time since the coronavirus interrupted spring training on March 12, two weeks before the season was to start. Opening day has been reset for July 23, the latest in baseball history, and the regular season has been reduced to 60 games in the shortest schedule since 1878.
The positive tests occurred among 19 of the 30 teams, according to results of the samples sent to the Sports Medicine Research and Testing Laboratory in South Jordan, Utah. There were 3,185 samples collected and tested through the first week of intake testing.
Individual players who test positive are not identified by MLB or the union. Cleveland outfielder Delino DeShields Jr. gave the Indians permission to say he tested positive. Tommy Pham, who is asymptomatic, also tested positive.
Trout 'not comfortable': Mike Trout rounded third base wearing a white N-95 mask Friday morning as he participated in the Los Angeles Angels first workout of summer camp.
The reigning American League MVP is taking every necessary precaution as he ponders whether he will be in the lineup when the season begins in three weeks.
Trout and his wife, Jessica, are expecting the couple’s first child in August. The 28-year old outfielder said his mindset is to play in the virus-delayed, 60-game season, but a lot will hinge on how he feels the next couple weeks.
“Honestly, I still don’t feel that comfortable,” he said. “This is a tough time, a tough situation everyone is in. Everybody has a responsibility in this clubhouse. Social distance, stay inside, wear a mask and be safe.”
Blue Jays’ season still in limbo: A top Canadian government health official said the Toronto Blue Jays aren’t guaranteed to get an exemption for the regular season.
The Blue Jays got clearance to hold training camp in Toronto starting this week. But the regular season will require players to frequently travel back and forth between the United States.
“That’s a totally different ballgame,” Dr. Howard Njoo, Canada’s Deputy Chief Public Health Officer, said Friday.
