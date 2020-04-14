MLS KEEPING A LOW PROFILE

QUESTION: So, the MLS4TheLou ownership group has decided to hold off on the announcement of team colors and name until after St. Louis gets ahead of the coronavirus. Couldn't a case be made that it would be nice for fans to have a brief distraction from the doom and gloom with some good news about the team name and colors?
BENFRED: I hear you. It's a fine line to walk, and it seems like the ownership group is deciding to stay firmly on the side of not wanting to come across as being a distraction, or potentially being viewed as opportunistic during a tough time for a lot of people. I get that.
There's no easy answer. Some would appreciate the distraction. Others would criticize it. All you can do is what you think is best, and this is what seems right to them.
