2. MLS PLANTS ITS FLAG

An announcement Major League Soccer had hoped to make since the early ’90s moved one step closer to reality when MLS commissioner Don Garber announced to a packed Palladium crowd that the MLS4TheLou ownership group had successfully secured MLS expansion team No. 28. Thanks to a local ownership group that pairs the Taylor family of Enterprise Holdings with Jim Kavanaugh of World Wide Technology, a city with a rich soccer history secured its spot.
A team name and colors are to be announced in the first quarter of 2020. Answers about how the ownership group will steer around a recent roadblock created by the state’s rejection of tax credits are unknown at this time.