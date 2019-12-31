2. MLS PLANTS ITS FLAG
0 comments

2. MLS PLANTS ITS FLAG

  • 0
Subscribe for 99¢
MLS announces St. Louis as next expansion team

Owners of the St. Louis MLS expansion team, MLS Commissioner Don Garber, and local politicians pose for a photo in front of St. Louis soccer fans gathered at the Urban Chestnut Grove Brewery on Aug. 20, 2019. (Post-Dispatch photo by David Carson)

An announcement Major League Soccer had hoped to make since the early ’90s moved one step closer to reality when MLS commissioner Don Garber announced to a packed Palladium crowd that the MLS4TheLou ownership group had successfully secured MLS expansion team No. 28. Thanks to a local ownership group that pairs the Taylor family of Enterprise Holdings with Jim Kavanaugh of World Wide Technology, a city with a rich soccer history secured its spot.

A team name and colors are to be announced in the first quarter of 2020. Answers about how the ownership group will steer around a recent roadblock created by the state’s rejection of tax credits are unknown at this time.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports