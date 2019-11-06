QUESTION: Do you think the new MLS stadium as designed (seating capacity: 22,500) is too small? If our city likes soccer as much as people claim, shouldn't the MLS stadium be as big as an NFL stadium?
BENFRED: A lot of thought was put into the size of the stadium. As attendance becomes a hot topic in all sports, from college football to baseball to NFL teams in Los Angeles, I think most are realizing it's better to have a full, fired-up stadium than one that can't be full. Nothing kills a buzz like swaths of empty seats.
Stadiums across all sports are seeking ways to make games more of an event-based feel by offering gathering areas, different attractions beyond the game, etc. Blame our Twitter-fueled, rapidly declining attention spans as much as any sport.