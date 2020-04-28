MLS UPDATES STILL ON HOLD?
MLS announces St. Louis as next expansion team

Politicians Lyda Krewson (third from left) and Lewis Reed (front) celebrate with MLS Commissioner Don Garber and the MLS4TheLou group last August. (Post-Dispatch photo by David Carson)

QUESTION: With Missouri opening back up on Monday and no limits on gatherings, do you think the MLS group will have a ground-breaking ceremony and team name announcement soon?

BENFRED: I think the MLS4TheLou ownership group is going to be more in line with the city of St. Louis stay-at-home restrictions than the governor's.

Mayor Krewson has said the St. Louis area has too many cases of coronavirus to "reopen" on Monday, and Gov. Parson said local leaders can issue stricter stay-at-home restrictions.

Sports