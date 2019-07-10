QUESTION: The NFL left our once-great sports city because our economy couldn't support them. What if the MLS and XFL are successes? Can St. Louis support them on top of the Cards and Blues, or will the older franchises suffer a bit?
BENFRED: The NFL left because of a regrettable lease and an owner's desire to be in Los Angeles. The Rams' painting of the St. Louis sports scene was not accurate. St. Louis has its warts, but supporting sports is not one of them.
The Cards and Blues need not worry about the MLS and XFL. The Cards and Blues will be hearty supporters of MLS. XFL seems like the sport left out in the cold, in part because there's a bad football taste these days. That's a challenge the XFL has to overcome. It's on the outside looking in.