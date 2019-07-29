QUESTION: Independent of how this Cubs series and season works out, what's the level of confidence in Mozeliak and Girsch on the part of ownership? There have been some awful trades, extensions and signings over the past few years, many of which didn't look defensible at the time of the transaction. Is this deadline/this October as make-or-break for their future with the club?
GOOLD: The Cardinals' front office does not see this trade deadline as make-or-break for them. But do not discount that as a reality that October is a referendum on the team and the organization. Missing out on an October for the fourth consecutive year would bring changes, and some of those of those changes are going to happen anyway.
The Cardinals have already acknowledged how they intend to revamp/rethink their analytics group to strengthen it and give it a modernized look. The farm system is going to go through changes at years end as well with changes in roles. Mark DeJohn is retiring, so there will be a new field coordinator (Chris Swauger?) and that process is already underway. The Cardinals are not thrilled with the performance of the minor-league teams and how thin the minor-league pitching has become this year. That's going to prompt an audit and some changes, inevitably.
There's going to be what they call "natural churn" in the structure of the organization, and a lack of October will result in ownership making other moves, reassignments, or reorganizations. They have not hid from the stated goal of getting back to October -- and arriving there as the division winner.