MO AND OVERPAYING FOR AGING TALENT?

QUESTION: John Mozaliak's … biggest negative is .a consistent willingness to overpay and make long-term commitments for aging talent. Matt Carpenter, Brent Cecil among many others are prime examples of this. Correct?

GOOLD: We can include those, sure. And that's fair. The Brett Cecil one is odd because at the time that was a celebrated move. The Cardinals jumped the line, beat the Cubs to make the offer, and signed the lefty they felt could be Andrew Miller. Injuries were part of that, for sure. Misread? Well, if so, then that was a deal that many teams were going to misjudge because the Cardinals weren't the only team to have that evaluation and that interest in Cecil.

Carpenter was the interesting one because it was uncharacteristic: The Cardinals did that a year ahead of when they normally do, preferring to run out the control or get closer to its end before committing like that. Some credit should go to Carpenter for taking the conversation to them and getting that deal when he did.

But, yes, you can include those in the conversation, absolutely. And should. I include Marcell Ozuna, as well. And there are other examples of acquisitions that struggled after arrival.