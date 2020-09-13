'MO' KNOWS BEST

QUESTION: John Mozeliak has had some strange quotes lately. He basically said he has not evaluated the team this year because he is trying to keep everyone healthy. He also seemed unprepared for the trade deadline, saying he was essentially too busy to engage. Does it reveal some sort of dysfunction in the front office, or maybe a lack of planning?
GORDO: Mozeliak has been followng the team very closely. The problem is, the health of the team — which guys are available to play — changed from day to day. Guys who were able to play were in various stages of preparedness because of their varying degrees of time away from training and/or playing.
Normally the front office has a clear vision of where the team is as the trade deadline nears. This year the view was murky. And, sure enough, players have come and gone from the active roster since then. Throw in the fact there was no minor league baseball and that adds another layer of uncertainty. We've explained in some detail why it made perfect sense for the Cardinals to stand pat.
Most other teams were dealing with extensive injury issues. Most other teams had guys struggling in the short season under pandemic conditions. Nobody could scout any other team's prospects. So a lot of teams essentially sat out the deadline, even teams with greater postseason hopes than the Cardinals.
Follow-up: Cardinals' front office seems to be afflicted by smartest-man-in-the-room syndrome — they never recognize any mistakes. And they really only want to make the playoffs, not be the best team in baseball.
GORDO: The Cardinals have admitted many mistakes, although you will be hard-pressed to get Mozeliak to issue a weepy apology or beg for forgiveness to satisfy a noisy subset of the fan base.
