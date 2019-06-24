Subscribe for 99¢
Cardinals open series against Brewers

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina shakes hands with John Mozeliak, Cardinals president of baseball operations, after accepting his 9th Gold Glove before playing the Milwaukee Brewers at Busch Stadium on Monday, April 22, 2019. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com.

 Robert Cohen

QUESTION: What does Mo say about the current state of the Cardinals when he is asked?

GOOLD: His comments have run pretty consistent with those in an interview with Rick Hummel in Miami. He sees an underachieving offense that hasn't executed as well as it must to win, and he sees a pitching rotation that has been picked apart by injuries, lack of performance, or bullpen assignments, and recognizes that's an area where the front office can be looking for help. He goes into more detail on the offense here: https://www.stltoday.com/sports/baseball/professional/mozeliak-wants-to-see-fewer-five-run-homers-and-more/article_c1645ad0-fb3e-5492-8488-0b0fee95266b.html