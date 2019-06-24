QUESTION: What does Mo say about the current state of the Cardinals when he is asked?
GOOLD: His comments have run pretty consistent with those in an interview with Rick Hummel in Miami. He sees an underachieving offense that hasn't executed as well as it must to win, and he sees a pitching rotation that has been picked apart by injuries, lack of performance, or bullpen assignments, and recognizes that's an area where the front office can be looking for help. He goes into more detail on the offense here: https://www.stltoday.com/sports/baseball/professional/mozeliak-wants-to-see-fewer-five-run-homers-and-more/article_c1645ad0-fb3e-5492-8488-0b0fee95266b.html