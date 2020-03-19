MO'S RECORD ON FREE-AGENT SIGNINGS

COMMENT: John Mozeliak wears many hats, and he excels in a lot of areas. But isn’t it concerning how poor his record has been in landing quality free agents? While handing out big contracts/offers may not be the M.O. for this team, you still have to be able to do it. And for every underwhelming big contract player that said yes, there is a line of players he offered that said no that is equally unimpressive.
BENFRED: The Cardinals' recent run of disappointing free-agent additions has been concerning, for sure. I'm not sure anyone could call it something else. Especially free-agent relief pitchers. That list is long and bad at the moment.
Some have used the Mikolas forearm injury to raise questions about that contract and extension. I'm not going there yet. Fowler has not worked out great, obviously. Kim looks like a winner of a deal so far to me.
But to answer your question directly, yes, I think if you were to grade the Cardinals specifically on wins and losses in free agency, then Mo would have a bad grade at the moment.
It's also worth pointing out that free agency is not how the Cardinals want to build their teams, and that in order to reach up and get the top-tier free agents who are as close as possible to the surest thing, teams have to be willing to package the money with the commitment in years in order to land it. The Cardinals don't tend to play in those waters.