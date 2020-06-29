MODEST EXPECTATIONS FOR REYES?

QUESTION: What are reasonable expectations of Alex Reyes this year? Undefined MLB contribution? What about Carlos Martinez?
GOOLD: They should be modest, for sure, given that Reyes has not pitched consistently at a high competitive level in awhile. That said, the Cardinals don't have to really hold back or monitor his innings. With 60 games, he and others should be ready to go for whatever is needed.
Was asked about him on the radio this morning and I almost gave a March answer: The notion that he could be closing games as a bridge eventually to Hicks returning. Well, Hicks is close to returning, and so you could see a scenario where he would share the closing role -- with Gallegos, Helsley, for example. That frees up Reyes to be that middle relief, innings, and high-leverage reliever.
So, for example, because Reyes, Ponce de Leon, and Genesis Cabrera are lengthened to handle multiple innings, they could so come in after the start and show a different look. If starts are shorter to begin the regular season imaging he mix the Cardinals could accomplish with Wainwright starting and Cabrera, with 98 mph from the left, coming in after him. Or you'd have Dakota Hudson starting, and Ponce de Leon comes in and elevates the fastball for a different look. Reyes could start in that role, shine and move to part of the setup crew as the season progresses.
Carlos Martinez, when I last checked, was scheduled to report July 1 to St. Louis. He has been in the Dominican most recently, his agent said. The Cardinals were encouraged by how he approached spring training and what he showed in the starts he made there. During the stoppage, the Cardinals remained encouraged by how he was working, and they'll get a chance to see that this week as he readies to be one of the five, six starters to open the season.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.