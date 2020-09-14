 Skip to main content
MOLINA AND THE MONEY
MOLINA AND THE MONEY

Yadier Molina zeroes in on a tag of Cleveland's Cesar Hernandez as the first putout in a bizarre 3-2-8 double play on Aug. 28 at Busch Stadium. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

QUESTION: This year’s salaries are prorated. Does that apply to offering a free agent like Yadi a reduced contract, or is a reduction offer still based on his full-year salary?

COMMISH: Since Molina made $20 million this season -- if there had been a full season --the Cardinals couldn't cut him any more than 20 percent, or down to $16 million. So the contract offer would not be pro-rated.

The play will be for Molina to file for free agency and then see if the two sides can agree on something mutually beneficial.

