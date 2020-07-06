MOLINA MILESTONES

QUESTION: What's one thing Cardinals-related you're disappointed about missing that we likely would have seen during a 162-game season?
COMMISH: From a historical standpoint, every game that Yadier Molina appears in is significant for his rank among players who have played their entire careers with one team. But at least he will get to his 2,000th game with his 17th game played this season for the Cardinals.
