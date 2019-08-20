QUESTION: Why does Yadi continue to get a free pass when it comes to not running hard to first base, which happened Sunday (and resulted in a 6-4-3 putout at first)?
GOOLD: Precedent. Status. Those play into it.
Follow-up: I get that Molina gets a "pass" from management and coaches for his non-hustle, but how is it received by other players, its a bad look for the game, the team and more importantly Molina.
GOOLD: They don't seem bothered by it or inspired by it. They know the gig. They know the position. They probably have an appreciation that goes unspoken for what Molina is trying to do or the rpm he has set for himself. Some players cannot play with that approach. So they choose not to.