MOLINA'S DEFENSE LAGGING?

COMMENT: Yadi is a great player and probably the best situational hitter on the team. But his defense is lagging. I thought both of those wild pitches that went high and wide this weekend would have been stopped by a younger catcher with faster reflexes -- like Knizner. And why you send him out for both games of a doubleheader makes NO sense.
COMMISH: If he says he can play, he plays. Remember he had three weeks off. He's not tired. But he won't be playing all seven of the doubleheaders the rest of the way.
He also made some good defensive plays, such as choreographing that 3-2-8 double play the other day. It isn't just about passed balls or throwing errors, although he is not the receiver he was.
But handling pitchers is part of this, too, and the Cardinals have the second best pitching in the league behind the Dodgers.
