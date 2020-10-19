 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MOLINA'S MONEY FUTURE
0 comments

MOLINA'S MONEY FUTURE

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
Game 1 Brewers beat Cardinals 3-0

St. Louis Cardinals Yadier Molina (4) strikes out in the seventh inning of Game 1 of a doubleheader between the St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

QUESTION: What kind of money is Molina looking at for an extension? Is there any way he walks? Some other team may think he’s the missing piece with how he handles pitching staff/leadership.

GOOLD: There is a chance he walks. It is not clear what specifically he is seeking except for he wants a two-year deal, and he understands that it won't be at the same salary he had in 2019 -- $20 million. The conversation has been about a pay cut that would require him to be a free agent, so that he can take more of a cut than 20 percent. By rule, when a player does that he must first become a free agent, move off the roster, and then return.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports