MOLINA'S MONEY FUTURE

QUESTION: What kind of money is Molina looking at for an extension? Is there any way he walks? Some other team may think he’s the missing piece with how he handles pitching staff/leadership.
GOOLD: There is a chance he walks. It is not clear what specifically he is seeking except for he wants a two-year deal, and he understands that it won't be at the same salary he had in 2019 -- $20 million. The conversation has been about a pay cut that would require him to be a free agent, so that he can take more of a cut than 20 percent. By rule, when a player does that he must first become a free agent, move off the roster, and then return.
