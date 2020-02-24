MONTERO AHEAD OF GORMAN?
St. Louis Cardinals prospect Nolan Gorman fields a ground ball at third base during individual defensive drills at spring training in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

QUESTION: Is Elehuris Montero a sleeper to move up in the organization, even ahead of Nolan Gorman (above)? Could he be a trade chip, or make Gorman one?

GOOLD: Ahead of Gorman in the minors, but not ahead of Gorman as far as the prospect rankings — not as of now. There's some of the same questions with both of them. Where will they ultimately play? If both are at the same level, Gorman would be at third and Montero would be at first, likely. That's how they would prioritize. And, sure, any of them could be trade chips depending on what the Cardinals would get in return.

