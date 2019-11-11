QUESTION: What’s the outlook on Elehuris Montero? Seems to not be as talked about as Nolan Gorman and Dylan Carlson?
GOOLD: Montero is headed for the 40-man roster so that he's protected by the Rule 5 draft. That seems to be the most immediate move for him.
He has upside, came back from injury, and is part of the strong stock of talent the Cardinals have collecting at the hot corner. He's set to be the third-base starter at Class AAA.
Follow-up: What’s the latest on Nolan Gorman? Any chance we see him in the bigs next year?
GOOLD: He's headed to Class AA to be the third-base starter there. He's not set for a 2020 ETA unless there has been a series of unfortunate events that lead the Cardinals to that need.