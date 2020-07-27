MOOKIE'S MEGA-DEAL

QUESTION: What do you think of the Dodgers/Betts contract (12 years, $365 million)? Kind of an odd time for an organization to commit that much money with the uncertain financial future of the game and the new CBA coming up.
COMMISH: I'm sure other players are delighted that Betts got his money, fueling the notion -- misguided perhaps -- that other free agents will reap rewards, too.
The Dodgers have taken a chance here, but they must have the wherewithal to pull it off.
