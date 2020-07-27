MOOKIE'S MEGA-DEAL
MLB returns with thrills; red flags remain after 1st weekend

Cody Bellinger and Max Muncy put a hand on new Dodgers teammate Mookie Betts as he kneels for the national anthem on opening day. (AP Photo)

QUESTION: What do you think of the Dodgers/Betts contract (12 years, $365 million)? Kind of an odd time for an organization to commit that much money with the uncertain financial future of the game and the new CBA coming up.

COMMISH: I'm sure other players are delighted that Betts got his money, fueling the notion -- misguided perhaps -- that other free agents will reap rewards, too.

The Dodgers have taken a chance here, but they must have the wherewithal to pull it off.

Concerned about COVID-19?

