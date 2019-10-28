QUESTION: Are Mike Moustakas (above) and Madison Bumgarner in the Cards' future? And, a lot of platooning ahead with the outfield?
COMMISH: I'm on board with Moustakas for two years. I think I would like Bumgarner but not at too many years. He hasn't been really good for a while.
The outfield is a hodge-podge right now and almost too complicated to analyze.
Follow-up: Are the Cards going to attempt to find an offensive upgrade at third and center field or are they just going to pray for Carpenter and Bader to have career years?
COMMISH: I'm trusting they want to find upgrades at third, center and right field. And maybe in left, too, if Ozuna isn't back. Bader and Carpenter aren't regulars for 2020 in my book just yet, but we have a long time to go.