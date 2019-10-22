QUESTION: Do you see the Cards pursuing guys like Castellanos, Donaldson and/or Moustakos this offseason?
GOOLD: Cardinals didn't go after Castellanos last winter because they didn't know where he would play defensively for them, or whether he could play a demanding position defensively. Did his time with the Cubs change that? Nope, not as much as an opening in left field would. He'd be someone they'll explore for that reason.
Moustakas? Yes. Moustakas is going to come up a lot with the Cardinals this winter. Brace yourself. Donaldson would drop down to third if I'm listing these players in order of the likelihood of the Cardinals' pursuit.