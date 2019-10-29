QUESTION: Mike Moustakas on a two-year deal for the Cardinals — is that appealing to you?
BENFRED: It is, and I say this as someone who was against the idea of the Cardinals going there for the past two seasons. But now, it makes a lot more sense. And hey, I admit I was wrong about his ability to hold up. He's proven me wrong. Meanwhile, Carpenter has eroded.
Moose at 3B with Edman bouncing all around -- while hitting regularly -- and Carpenter working his way off the bench if he's here, that's appealing to me. And ideally, Carpenter hits. And you have a good problem to have. But that's the spot the Cardinals should put themselves in. The one where Carpenter hitting is a great problem to have, not something they are counting on.
Photo: Matt Carpenter slides past Brewers 3B Mike Moustakas in the March 31, 2019 game in Milwaukee. (AP Photo)