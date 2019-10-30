QUESTION: What do you think Alex Pietrangelo's reaction was when he saw Roman Josi's contract? I am guessing it was, "Cha-ching!" Josi is very good but I'd take Petro if forced to choose one.
TOM T.: I'm sure the Pietrangelo camp looked at the Josi contract with great interest and smiles of approval. Doug Armstrong, maybe not so much. In case you missed it, Josi signed an 8-year contract with a $9.059 million AAV.
To a follow-up question about interest in Pietrangelo, Tom T. replied:
The Josi deal does set a high bar. The Blues were likely to go eight years on a Pietrangelo contract in order to keep the AAV down, because a four- or five-year deal, the years you're really interested in for Pietrangelo, will otherwise cost too much.
But if it wasn't Josi, there likely would have been someone else to set a high bar for the Blues to get over. And much like with Schenn's deal, who knows if Armstrong is around in eight years to have to deal with the ramifications. Or, for that matter, who knows if I'm around to write about it.