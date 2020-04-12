MORE NCAA FOOLISHNESS

QUESTION: At first glance, it seemed like the NCAA was finally yielding to popular opinion and doing the "right" thing with granting an extra season of eligibility. But more recently, big movers and shakers such as Barry Alvarez at Wisconsin said they won't give those players that extra year due to a host of concerns. Did the NCAA make that concession knowing many would not take advantage or would actually be prohibited from doing so by their school? On the other hand, are these ADs coming out against the idea the bad guys?
GORDO: Yes, the NCAA realized that this ruling granting an extra year would cause economic hardship. Why did it pass the buck to beleaguered athletic departments? Because the NCAA often makes decisions that are utterly disconnected from the reality on the ground.
The NCAA's woeful leadership throughout this crisis has major conferences and big-time schools wondering more about forming a different sort of association.
Follow-up: Why not give the extra season to basketball players? Their marquee event is in the spring. It would also seem like a sport best situated with small roster size and the ability to absorb extra players for another year.
GORDO: The NCAA played its entire regular season and some of its league postseason tourneys before the shutdown. So that granting another year for seniors didn't make as much sense as it did for spring sports.
Also, there would have been a huge financial component for many programs. Schools would have had to throw more players than usual off their scholarship to take back some seniors. That or they would have expanded rosters -- which is neither practical nor economically feasible at many places.
