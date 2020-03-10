MORE OFFENSE IN 2020?

QUESTION: It's only spring training, but the Cardinals have the second-best run differential in baseball behind the Dodgers. That is a positive and probably the blueprint for this team, right? Run prevention combined with scoring enough.
BENFRED: They're playing a sharp, crisp game this spring — what we have come to expect in terms of pitching, defense and baserunning.
There is not going to be one overarching hitting approach under Jeff Albert, but there are signs of what could become an improved result.
Bader and O'Neill are showing they are intentionally working on pitch recognition and strike zone awareness. Success varies by the at-bat.
Carpenter has shown an emphasis on spraying the ball to all fields. Wong is reinforcing a plan that reward his speed over his power. DeJong looks ready to roll. Goldschmidt is getting locked in and has hit some real bombs against great pitchers.
Fowler's spring has not quieted questions about what kind of hitter he can be this year, only increased the amount of them.
Big picture, the Cardinals, if they are right, are going to win a good amount of close and low-scoring games this season.