MORE ON THE MUNOZ DISAPPEARANCE

COMMENT: Are the Cardinals and teams in general using the injury rehab assignment as a fig-leaf for sending a player down to AAA to work on some things? Munoz's hamstring gave them that excuse ... on top of his having the lowest WAR on the team last year (0.4). Munoz probably knew it was a ruse and bolted.
COMMISH: Munoz was legitimately hurt and would have been out several weeks. He surely would have needed a rehab assignment but that would have given the Cardinals more time to figure out if they should keep him up, given the other infielders.
I do not believe Munoz thought all these possibilities through other than it would have been a fight for him to make the club. But, if he didn't know it, he had Shildt in his corner. On the other hand, Brad Miller was not somebody who was going to be sent to the minors and not Tommy Edman, either. There are only two reserve infield spots.