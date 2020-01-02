MORE PLAYING TIME FOR MCKINNEY?

QUESTION: What is the story with Mario McKinney getting limited playing time? Is it because of defense? I just got to believe his athleticism and energy would be good for the Tigers.
MATTER: Cuonzo Martin has been asked about McKinney's playing time more than any other question this season and all I can do is keep reporting what he says. More than anything, it's a matter of depth in the backcourt. He's not going to take away minutes from Dru Smith or Xavier Pinson during competitive moments in competitive games.
They're transitioning McKinney from a wing player to more of a ball-handler. That's not an easy process for a freshman. It doesn’t seem he has enough of an outside shot to play off the ball. He’s better with the ball in his hands and attacking, either going to the rim or looking for teammates. But Smith and Pinson are clearly ahead of him at the position.
McKinney played 12 minutes on Monday. That's a decent amount of time for a rookie who's behind the other point guards.