MORE RECRUITING COUPS FOR DRINKWITZ?

QUESTION: Eliah Drinkwitz out-recruited Nick Saban and Tom Herman for the Texas kid. Is this a sign of things to come or a one-off, rare recruiting upset?
MATTER: If Missouri is going to consistently beat Alabama and Texas for recruits then that would be unprecedented, obviously. I don't think this will be a regular occurrence for out-of-state recruits. That's just not something that has ever happened historically. And recruiting trends don't tend to change that much.
What is certainly possible is that Drinkwitz is able to fend off the bluebloods when it comes to the high-profile in-state recruits. Gary Pinkel was able to do that more often than not. Barry Odom was not. That will be the true test of Drinkwitz and staff's ability to recruit. Can they land the elite players in the state of Missouri? His staff is making in-state recruiting and evaluations its major priority. We'll see how that works out.
In the 2020 class, teams not named Mizzou signed 11 of the top 12 players from the St. Louis area (including East St. Louis). Those teams included Notre Dame, Texas A&M, Ohio State, Minnesota, Illinois, Arizona State, Oklahoma and Arkansas. Drinkwitz won’t win at a high level — compete for the SEC East, push for double-digit wins — if that continues to happen year after year.